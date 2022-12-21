Missing elderly couple from Oregon City found safe

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:59 AM PST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon City Police Department says an elderly couple reported missing Tuesday has been found safe.

Richard L. Wise, 83, and his wife, Louise M. Wise, 93, left their home at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday to go grocery shopping and never returned home. Police said they could not be reached by phone.

Thanks to alert citizen in the Clackamas area, Richard and Louis were found at about 9:21 a.m. and are both safe. Police said an officer and deputy are helping them.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Guns and ammunition seized by police
Police: Felon found with 8 handguns during traffic stop in NE Portland
OSP File Image
Highway 66 crash leaves man dead
File image
Severe weather shelters to open for winter storm
74-year-old Salem women killed in hit-and-run
74-year-old Salem woman killed in hit-and-run
12 Days of Holiday Trivia on FOX 12: Day 10
12 Days of Holiday Trivia on FOX 12: Day 10