Missing elderly couple from Oregon City found safe

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon City Police Department says an elderly couple reported missing Tuesday has been found safe.

Richard L. Wise, 83, and his wife, Louise M. Wise, 93, left their home at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday to go grocery shopping and never returned home. Police said they could not be reached by phone.

Thanks to alert citizen in the Clackamas area, Richard and Louis were found at about 9:21 a.m. and are both safe. Police said an officer and deputy are helping them.

No other details were released.

