Oregon City police searching for missing, endangered elderly couple

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered couple.

Richard L. Wise, 83, and his wife, Louise M. Wise, 93, left their home at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday to go grocery shopping and never returned home. Police said they could not be reached by phone.

According to police, the couple used to live in Lincoln City and may be headed to the Oregon Coast. The couple were driving a red 2006 Mercury Mountaineer with Oregon license plate 540CME.

Both Richard and Louise have medical conditions that, if left untreated or unmedicated, could be a danger to their health.

Anyone with information on the couple’s whereabouts should contact Clackamas County non-emergency at 503-655-8211 and reference case number 22-028453.

