OSP: 6 bundles of cocaine found in car during traffic stop on I-5

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:25 AM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A traffic stop by an Oregon State Police trooper on Monday afternoon led to the discovery of cocaine hidden inside a car.

At about 1:13 p.m., the trooper stopped a car for following too close on Interstate 5 northbound near milepost 219, near Brownsville. OSP said the trooper developed cause to search the vehicle.

During the search, which was assisted by K9 Titan, the trooper found six bundles of suspected cocaine concealed in a cardboard box in the trunk of the car.

The driver, identified as 38-year-old Heraclio Snachez Diaz, of Gerber, California, was taken into custody. Charges will be referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, according to OSP.

