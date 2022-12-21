Person shot during robbery in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at Southeast 9th Avenue and Southeast Market Street. Police said a robbery occurred and a person had been shot. Officers arrived and began to provide the victim medical aid, which included applying a chest seal.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their current condition is not known.

Police said no one is in custody at this time. A description of the suspect has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Portland police.

This is developing news.

