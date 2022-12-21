Person shot during robbery in SE Portland

Police Lights
Police Lights(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:15 AM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at Southeast 9th Avenue and Southeast Market Street. Police said a robbery occurred and a person had been shot. Officers arrived and began to provide the victim medical aid, which included applying a chest seal.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their current condition is not known.

Police said no one is in custody at this time. A description of the suspect has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Portland police.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new details are released.

