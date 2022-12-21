Police: Felon found with 8 handguns during traffic stop in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A traffic stop in Northeast Portland led to the arrest of a felon who had eight handguns in his possession, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, a patrol sergeant stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Northeast Siskiyou Street and Northeast 81st Avenue. During the stopped, police said the sergeant learned the driver was operating the vehicle on a suspended license and was uninsured.

The sergeant gave the driver, 39-year-old Marquis Hammond, a citation for driving uninsured and driving while suspended.

Police said the sergeant then found a total of eight handguns in the vehicle during a mandatory search before it was towed. The sergeant also found almost 200 rounds of ammunition and $1,240, according to police.

Hammond was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County jail for eight counts of felon in possession of a firearm, along with the citations.

