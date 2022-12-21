Police investigating hit-and-run that seriously injured bicyclist in N. Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist that happened in the Overlook neighborhood Tuesday night.

Just after 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to a crash near the intersection of North Killingsworth Street and North Minnesota Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a bicyclist, a man whose name has not been released, suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

SEE ALSO: Portland man says houseless neighbors saved his life, then were forced to move

Police said the driver of the involved vehicle did not remain at the scene and has not been located. A description of the suspect vehicle has not been released at this time.

The Major Crash Team is leading the investigation. North Killingsworth Street was closed from North Montana Avenue to North Missouri Avenue during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-336821.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.