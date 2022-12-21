Portlander’s preparing for potential winter ice storm.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland residents are preparing ahead of the impending winter storm.

“It has been nonstop the last couple of weeks,” said Norman Chusid, owner of Ankeny Hardware. “Every day gets a little bit busier than the prior day.”

Inside Ankeny Hardware off SE Stark in Portland, you can find just about everything you may need for the bitter cold, ice, and snow expected later this week.

“We’ve sold a lot of faucet covers,” said Chusid. “When we’re going to have a day where we won’t get above freezing -- frozen pipes aren’t fun so faucet covers go well. Been selling a lot of ice rock, salt melt. Shovels are moving well. Haven’t sold too many sleds and toboggans. I think people are waiting to see what happens. Heaters have been going. Anything to do with cold weather has been moving.”

A few things he recommends: checking your furnace filter as they tend to work overtime during this type of weather. If you hold it up and can’t see through it, it’s time to change it.

“You should change them out about every six months,” said Chusid. “Your furnace works awfully hard when it’s cold. Having a good filter not only keeps the air clean but helps the life of your furnace. Don’t buy the inexpensive fiberglass ones. Get a filter that’s pleated. One that’s rated a minimum number of 8, 9, or 10. Those are what’s designed for what any furnace. High end ones like MERV 13 may not be rated for your furnace and will do more damage than they will benefit.”

For more on safety around heating you home, we spoke with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue on tips to avoid fires.

“I think you need to get ice melt, which is much easier on the concrete, much easier on the plants, and also easier on the deck if you have a wood deck,” said Chusid. “Get a good square-point shovel. They are good for breaking up the ice. Then putting some ice melt down and being able to shovel it away.”

Despite the roads expected to freeze over, Chusid says they will stay open through Saturday.

“We have to be here to open up for people,” said Chusid. “Here people depend on us because we are one of the few that carry the amount of inventory we have for winter goods. If it looks dicey, I will probably Wednesday night here, probably spend Thursday night here. Just in case my employees, the guys, can’t come in because of the weather. We will at least be ready if they get here late. We usually open at 9, but people will be knocking on the door at 6 a.m. if they know we are here.”

