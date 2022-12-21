PPB investigating deadly shooting in Hosford-Abernathy neighborhood

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a death in the Hosford-Abernathy neighborhood after a Wednesday morning shooting.

Central Precinct officers were dispatched to the intersection of Southeast 9th Avenue and Southeast Market Street around 11 a.m. on reports of a man injured from a shooting. Despite aid from medics, the man died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to PPB.

Officers say two people possibly associated with the shooting have been identified and detained.

The PPB Homicide Unit is responding to investigate, with Southeast Mill Street from Southeast 7th Avenue to Southeast 9th Avenue closed, and Southeast 9th Avenue from Southeast Mill Street to Southeast Clay Street closed during the investigation.

Anyone who has information about the incident and has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact Detective Calvin Goldring at calvin.goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-0256 or Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-0781.

