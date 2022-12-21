Severe weather shelters to open for winter storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Due to an ice storm that is expected to make its way into the Pacific Northwest this week, local severe weather shelters will be opening for people needing a warm place to stay.

A state of emergency was issued by Multnomah County and Portland officials on Tuesday afternoon ahead of a bitterly cold winter storm.

The FOX 12 Weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will begin to drop Wednesday night into the 20s and teens, and wind chills will be in the single digits and maybe below zero. Then Thursday night, freezing rain will begin to fall causing ice to accumulate. By Friday morning, most surfaces will be glazed over.

FOX 12 WEATHER FORECAST

Due to the forecasted freezing temperatures, severe weather shelters across Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington will be opening for much of the holiday weekend.

Click on the following links to find open shelters by county:

Contact 211info for more information and details about warming shelters.

