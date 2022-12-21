Woman wanted after fight with gun in Woodburn

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a suspect after a fight between two women in Woodburn, the Woodburn Police Department announced Wednesday.

At about 2 p.m. on Dec. 6, police responded to reports of a fight with a firearm at 1255 East Lincoln Street.

SEE ALSO: Ice storm for I-5 corridor and metro area Friday, then warming for some of us Christmas Eve

Police said the suspect had confronted another woman while armed with a handgun. The two fought and at some point the gun was discharged, according to police.

Both women left the scene before police arrived and there were no injuries reported.

The suspect:

Hispanic woman about 25 to 30 years old.

About 5-foot, 1-inch tall.

SEE ALSO: Person shot during robbery in SE Portland

Police asked anyone with information about the suspect to contact the Woodburn Police Department at 503-982-2345.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.