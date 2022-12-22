First Alert: Oregon Zoo cancels Zoo Lights ahead of winter storm

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:20 PM PST
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Zoo canceled its popular Zoo Lights event scheduled for Thursday evening, ahead of a forecasted winter storm that’s expected to bring icy roads and scattered power outages to the area.

On the zoo’s website, tickets were unavailable for Thursday night.

Gusty winds blew trees down across the Portland metro area on Thursday as temperatures dropped to their lowest in years for the area. Later in the evening, the wind is expected to die down and be replaced by freezing rain, making travel extremely difficult.

