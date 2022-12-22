First Alert Weather Day: Cold temperatures, freezing rains in evening

First alert weather days have started! This morning the biggest issue will be cold temperatures and gusty winds giving us windchills in the single digits to below zero. The latest forecast model is indicating we could see some light flurries by early afternoon, but the steadier freezing rain will likely arrive during the evening rush hours. Our high temperature today and tomorrow will only reach the mid 20s. Freezing rain continues at times over night tonight, through the day on Friday and well into Saturday. This will likely cause very dangerous driving conditions with accumulating ice on all surfaces. Also count on down tree limbs and power lines with potential wide spread power outages. By Saturday evening the temperature will slowly increase to the mid 30s with showers continuing. There will be a slow thaw starting areas further away from the gorge. More widespread thawing through Christmas day as we warm to the mid 40s. Monday through Wednesday will be very rainy and much warmer with highs in the low to mid 50s and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

The take away for the metro is bitter cold and windy for most of today. Light precipitation starts this afternoon and could start to cause bigger problems by 5:00 pm. Freezing rain and ice covered surfaces will be very problematic all night tonight, tomorrow and through most of Saturday. Some improvement on Sunday. One other note, the gorge will likely see the worst of it, with lots of ice, then snow on top of that.

Stay safe!

Andy

