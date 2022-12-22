First Alert Weather Day: Fallen tree pins person to recliner inside Portland house

First Alert Weather Day: Fallen tree pins person to recliner inside Portland house
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:44 PM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland person suffered minor injuries after a large tree fell and damaged their house Thursday, according to firefighters.

Shortly after noon, firefighters responded to a home on the 8500 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue. They found a resident inside and pinned to their recliner by the fallen tree, which was also blocking access to the front door.

Caption

Firefighters were able to move the chair back and free the person. Once free, firefighters helped the person walk out of the damaged structure through the garage.

Others began cutting away fallen tree limbs to open access to the front door.

