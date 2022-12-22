Fruitcake Winner: Kim makes winning fruitcake recipe for Good Day Oregon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) -FOX 12 asked viewers to submit their favorite fruitcake recipe. After the team chose the winner, Kim Maus followed the recipe and made the cake.

The winner was Judy Bardell from Battleground, Washington who got the recipe from her mother. Her husband loves this cake. Follow the recipe below to make it yourself.

Ingredients:

3 cups of flour

2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp salt

1 tsp cloves

1 tsp baking soda

2 cups water

1 1/2 cups raisins

1 cup chopped nuts

1 1/2 cups chopped dates

5 tbs shortening

2 cups sugar

Instructions:

Mix together and stir the flour, cinnamon, salt, cloves and baking soda. Separately, boil two cups of water and add the raisins, chopped nuts, dates, shortening, and sugar. Let is sit for 20 minutes. Once it’s cooled, add together the flour mixture and mix it all together. Bake at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for 1 1/2 hours or until it is done.

It can be done in a loaf pan or little pans.

