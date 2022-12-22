Is TriMet running during the winter storm?

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With snow and freezing rain in the forecast ahead of this Christmas holiday weekend, many people are wondering whether TriMet busses, trains, and street cars with be operating.

TriMet says it plans to operate all it’s services normally until that’s no longer possible. Ice on roads and power lines can cause delays and/or cancelations of bus and rail routes.

Conditions can change quickly and riders are encouraged to sign up for email or SMS updates about snow/ice service. Riders are also asked to check for Service Alerts on their trip itinerary and check for alerts again before they leave.

In snowy or icy conditions, TriMet said buses and trains get so far off their normal schedule or route that TransitTracker™ (the real-time arrival information system) can’t predict arrivals accurately. Instead of an arrival countdown, TriMet will tell riders how far away the next vehicle is using “miles away.”

Bus riders should be prepared for delays and detours:

TriMet said, when snow or ice starts falling, buses will follow their normal routes as long as the streets are safe for travel. When necessary, chains will be added to bus tires, especially those that travel at higher elevations.

However, if roads become significantly iced some lines may be canceled while others will be detoured.

Routes that are subject to cancelation:

18-Hillside

26-Thurman/NW 18th

36-South Shore

43-Taylors Ferry Rd

53-Arctic/Allen

55-Hamilton

63-Washington Park/Arlington Heights

65-Marquam Hill/Barbur Blvd

68-Marquam Hill/Collins Circle

154-Willamette/Clackamas Heights

156-Mather Rd

When the weather gets bad and stays bad, TriMet says some bus routes will be canceled and they will limit service to a select group of bus lines operating on plowed streets.

The following are the bus lines TriMet said it plans to operate during severe snow/ice conditions. All other bus lines will be canceled.

FX2-Division

4-Fessenden

6-Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

8-Jackson Park/NE 15th

9-Powell Blvd

12-Barbur/Sandy Blvd

14-Hawthorne

15-Belmont/NW 23rd

20-Burnside/Stark

33-McLoughlin/King Rd

54-Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy

56-Scholls Ferry Rd

57-TV Hwy/Forest Grove

72-Killingsworth/82nd Ave

73-122nd Ave

75-Cesar Chavez/Lombard

76-Hall/Greenburg

MAX riders should plan for delays and possible extra transfers:

TriMet says MAX train riders should give themselves plenty of extra time and expect delays.

TriMet said MAX typically runs well in snow, although it’s not uncommon for trains to be delayed because autos are stuck blocking the tracks. Ice and freezing rain can cause problems if it begins to build up on the overhead wires.

To keep the overhead wires clear of ice buildup and keep trains running close to scheduled times, we may need to shorten some lines and add more trains in some sections. If this happens, you may need to board a different line than normal and/or make additional transfers. In some situations, you may need to use a shuttle bus between stations.

Here are some adjustments we may need to make:

MAX Green Line may shorten and run only between Clackamas Town Center and Gateway Transit Center. Use other MAX or bus lines between Gateway and Downtown Portland.

MAX Orange and Yellow lines may need to split, with the Yellow Line only running between Expo Center and Interstate/Rose Quarter and the Orange Line only running between Union Station and SE Park Ave. Use other MAX or bus lines, or shuttle buses, to cross the river.

MAX Red Line may shorten and only run between Portland International Airport and Gateway Transit Center. Use other MAX lines between Gateway, Downtown Portland and Beaverton.

