People rush to grocery stores, stock up ahead of Portland area storm

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People rushed to grocery stores across the Portland area on Wednesday to stock up before the predicted storm.

Lines of shoppers wrapped around the building in many stores and lines of cars waited to fill up at the pump.

Many people said they’re stocking up ahead of the winter weather set to roll in Thursday.

“I need to pick up some medicine, some vegetables and many other things right now, meat and all that stuff,” Husam Khair said.

Khair said he was trying to avoid driving on possibly icy roads.

“I just want to be safe than sorry,” Khair said.

Hadi Mhguib said he could drive on bad roads if necessary.

“If I don’t have to, I shouldn’t,” Mhguib said. “If you have some canned food, whatever, you can to survive for a couple of days.”

Others said they’ve already made a big trip to the store and are just picking up some last-minute items.

“I’m already fully stocked up ready to go, we’re just here to get a couple of extra things,” Matt Sliney said. “My plans are to stay home by the fire and drink spiced eggnog.”

Some people said staying in isn’t an option. One shopper said he drives for work, so he’s keeping an emergency kit ready in his car.

“I have water, extra jacket, everything, gloves,” Elgar Baten said.

But even experienced drivers said if you don’t have to be on the roads during icy conditions, they’d recommend avoiding it all together.

