Portland metro tow truck drivers preparing for winter weather

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Ahead of the winter weather in the Portland metro area, towing companies are preparing and ready to be busy.

While the roads were moving Wednesday night, tow truck drivers recall 2017, as ODOT had dozens of abandoned cars on Highway 26 towed to several parking lots.

“If you don’t have to go out, don’t go out,” said Gabriel Granda with Anaya Towing. “But if you do, go slow. If you have snow tires, put ‘em on. If not, get some chains. Be safe and watch out for black ice.”

While the frigid temperatures aren’t expected to stick around as long as they did in 2017, tow truck companies are still gearing up.

“We are equipped with four-wheel drive, we have chains on our trucks, and are ready to get the job done,” said Nathan Jefferson, owner of Ananya Towing.

Both Jefferson and Granda said they’ll be out and ready the rest of the week in case drivers get stuck.

“Nonstop,” Jefferson said. “If you need us, call us.”

