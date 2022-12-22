Portland Timbers select 4 players in ‘MLS Superdraft’

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Timbers FC have selected four players in the MLS Superdraft 2023, the football club announced Wednesday evening.

The Timbers selected midfielder Noel Caliskan from Loyola Marymount University in the first round (No. 15 overall), goalkeeper Ryan Bilichuk from Elon University in the second round (No. 44 overall) and defenders Jaden Jones-Riley from University of Daytona and Tyler Clegg from James Madison University in the third round (Nos. 73, 85 overall).

“We think Noel is a very balanced player – someone who’s very comfortable on the ball and can get into some different pockets of space,” said Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy. “He’s a player we think ultimately fits in with other midfielders and players around him. We’re excited with the pick and the fact that he was there for us to select, and we look forward to having him in Portland soon.”

Grabavoy said Wednesday night the team was searching for players with the skills to strengthn the group.

“We have several players coming into preseason with us that will have a chance to showcase themselves and hopefully earn a professional contract,” Grabavoy said. “We’re excited to welcome the group to Portland this preseason.”

