Thousands without power as ice storm approaches

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of people are waking up without power Thursday morning in the Portland metro area

Portland General Electic reported 65 active power outages affecting more than 4100 people as of 7:30 a.m. Pacific Power had 16 outages affecting about 1500 people as of 7:30 am.

The power outages come with extreme cold temperatures and wind. It is expected to get worse with freezing rain and ice starting Thursday and into early Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.