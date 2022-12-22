Thousands without power as ice storm approaches
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:41 AM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of people are waking up without power Thursday morning in the Portland metro area
Portland General Electic reported 65 active power outages affecting more than 4100 people as of 7:30 a.m. Pacific Power had 16 outages affecting about 1500 people as of 7:30 am.
The power outages come with extreme cold temperatures and wind. It is expected to get worse with freezing rain and ice starting Thursday and into early Saturday.
SEE ALSO: Ice storm for I-5 corridor and metro area Friday, then warming for some of us Christmas Eve
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.