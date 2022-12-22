TriMet offers free rides to warming shelters during winter storm

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Anyone traveling to warming centers will be able to ride TriMet for free if they can’t afford to pay a fare, TriMet said Wednesday.

“We ask that you let your bus operator know that you are going someplace warm, if you need to ride without paying fare,” TriMet said.

The free rides will be available during the weather-related state of emergency declared on Tuesday for Multnomah County.

TriMet warned riders to dress for extreme cold in the next few days and wear ice cleats if they have them. While transit centers, MAX stations and major bus stops are being treated for ice, riders are asked to be extra careful.

TriMet said they are not planning to install chains on buses as they expect the drop-down chains to be sufficient for the predicted ice and snow.

Riders are encouraged to check trimet.org/alerts for updates on delays and detours, and give themselves extra travel time.

