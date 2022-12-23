3 overnight fires burn in sub-freezing windy conditions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three fires damaged homes overnight as temperatures dropped below freezing.

At about 10:15 p.m. on Thursday an apartment building in Vancouver caught fire. Four fire engines responded to the scene to find the fire coming from the windows on the third floor of a three-story building. Crews were able to extinguish the fire in nine minutes. No one was injured, but the two residents of the apartment were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Just after midnight, Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a two-alarm fire in a three-story home in the Pearl District. The fire reached the basement and the second floor. Fire crews fought the fire from outside and then entered the building to extinguish the rest of the flames. A TriMet bus was brought to the scene to allow firefighters to rotate warming up. A tree near the house was beginning to ice over from the water hose line, according to PF&R. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Fire in three-story home in Pearl District (Portland Fire & Rescue)

At about 7 a.m. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a commercial fire in the 1000 block of Tualatin Sherwood Road. There were no injuries reported.

