Crews dealing with fallen power lines on Powell Boulevard

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:29 PM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Crews are on the scene of downed power lines on Powell Boulevard and 150th Avenue, Thursday evening.

According to a spokesperson for Portland Fire and Rescue, crews quickly responded to the scene to deal with the fallen lines and work to prevent any potential spreading to nearby fences and structures.

SEE ALSO: Large fir tree tears through Vancouver home

The severe weather came in quickly Thursday night, with multiple people reporting downed trees, fallen power lines and road closures delaying traffic.

For more information on road closures, click here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

People in Salem-Keizer experiencing sub-freezing temps and icy roads, some lost power for hours.
People in Salem-Keizer experiencing sub-freezing temps and icy roads, some lost power for hours
People in Salem-Keizer experiencing sub-freezing temps and icy roads, some lost power for hours
Severe weather shuts I-84 from Troutdale to Hood River
Severe weather shuts I-84 from Troutdale to Hood River
Crews dealing with fallen power lines on Powell Boulevard.
Crews dealing with fallen power lines on Powell Boulevard