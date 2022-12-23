First Alert Weather Day: Large fir tree tears through Vancouver home

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – A large fir tree fell onto a Vancouver home on Thursday, the Vancouver Fire Department says.

The Vancouver F.D. was dispatched to the 10500 block of SE 14th Street after a neighbor of the homeowners called to report the fallen tree.

According to officials, the first engine arrived on the scene within seven minutes and found the tree had caused significant damage, tearing through the house. Crews began searching the home, finding no one home at the time of the incident.

The Vancouver F.D. says the family who lives in the house has relatives to stay with for the time being.

