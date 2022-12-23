Map: Track the de-icing trucks in Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:06 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As a winter storm enters the Portland area, crews are working hard to keep the roads clear of snow and ice.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation has already applied hundreds of gallons of anti-icing liquid to the major thoroughfares and has employees stationed in key locations.

You can track PBOT’s de-icing trucks and plows in real-time HERE.

