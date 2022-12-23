Pedestrian struck and killed on Burnside

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by an SUV on West Burnside Street Thursday night, according to Portland police.

Police said while it was early in the investigation, the crash happened as sleet was falling and the roads were slippery, making stopping distances for vehicles much greater than normal.

SEE ALSO: Roads ice over as winter storm hits Oregon

Police said officers were dispatched at 6:10 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian-involved crash on West Burnside Street and Northwest 22nd Avenue.

Portland Fire and Rescue arrived first and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

SEE ALSO: The latest FOX 12 First Alert weather forecast

The driver of the SUV involved in the crash remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

During the investigation, police has West Burnside Street closed between Northwest 20th Place and Northwest 23rd Avenue.

This marks the 66th fatal traffic crash in the City of Portland this year and the 32nd pedestrian fatality. This is the 5th pedestrian killed in a crash this month.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.