People in Salem-Keizer experiencing sub-freezing temps and icy roads, some lost power for hours

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - People FOX 12 spoke with in the Salem-Keizer area said Thursday feels like the coldest day they’ve experienced in a while.

“I’m excited for Christmas, not excited for the cold,” Maci Fast, who lives nearby, said.

“It’s starting to ice up now on the roads,” Michelle Keller, who lives nearby, said.

With the sub-freezing temperatures, drivers said they’re planning on avoiding the icy roads altogether.

“I’m trying to get last minute groceries and hopefully my prescription filled so I don’t have to come back out tomorrow,” Keller said.

Other drivers said they’re ready to tackle the ice if they need to.

“I just keep an ice scraper in the back and warm it up ahead of time,” Casey Brisbin, who lives nearby, said.

One family said they’re planning to head out of town for Christmas and are checking road conditions to decide what the best timing and route options will be.

“Going to La Pine tomorrow, daughter and son-in-law and her newborn baby, so we’re going there for Christmas. So, we’re kind of watching the passes,” Gene Bloom, who lives nearby, said.

With this winter storm, many businesses and homes along River Road North in Keizer lost power for hours.

“We got back home and it’s been out for almost four hours,” Kevin Berger, who experienced a power outage, said. “We decided to come out to the car and get warm and sit there and charge our phones.”

People said the power came back on in this area right around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Many say their priority now is staying warm and staying safe.

“Heading back inside and finish hanging some Christmas lights and get ready for Christmas,” Berger said.

“Baking a little bit early and just hunkering down and hopefully it’ll clear up before Christmas,” Keller said.

People told FOX 12 they got a text message from PGE saying the cause of the outage was high winds.

