Portland Streetcar cancels remainder of Thursday, Friday morning service

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Streetcar was forced to suspend service Thursday night and Friday morning due to severe weather, the agency announced just before 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

As ice accumulated, the agency said the frozen water began freezing to switches, “impending” streetcar movement.

While the closure isn’t definite for all of Friday at this point with crews inspecting conditions Friday morning, Portland Streetcar says to expect no service Friday.

