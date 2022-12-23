Portland Streetcar cancels remainder of Thursday, Friday morning service

The agency says they expect to be forced to cancel all of Friday’s service
Portland Streetcar file photo.
Portland Streetcar file photo.(Associated Press)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:49 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Streetcar was forced to suspend service Thursday night and Friday morning due to severe weather, the agency announced just before 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

As ice accumulated, the agency said the frozen water began freezing to switches, “impending” streetcar movement.

SEE ALSO: Roads ice over as winter storm hits Oregon

While the closure isn’t definite for all of Friday at this point with crews inspecting conditions Friday morning, Portland Streetcar says to expect no service Friday.

