Red Cross blood drives closed due to weather, plea for donations after winter storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Critical blood drives were forced to cancel with the winter ice storm hitting much of Oregon and Southwest Washinton.

“We are losing hundreds of units of blood across the region,” says Angel Montes, Blood Services Executive, Red Cross Cascades Region. “Unfortunately, this severe winter weather is coming at an already challenging time of the year to collect blood as many of our blood donors are away for the holidays.”

According to Red Cross, 12,500 blood donations and nearly 3,000 platelet donations need to be collected every day to avoid shortage. They encourage individuals to schedule an appointment to give blood once weather conditions improve.

Anyone can schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 26 - Dec. 31

December 26

Portland Blood Donation Center, 3131 N Vancouver Ave., 1:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

December 27

Starbucks, 4037 SW 117th Ave., Beaverton, OR,

Abernathy Grange, 15745 Harley Ave., Oregon City, OR, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Von Ebert Brewing, 14201 NE Glisan St., Portland, OR, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Clatskanie People’s Utility District, 495 E Columbia River Hwy, Clatskanie, OR, 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Hillsboro Presbyterian Church, 172 NE 32nd Ave., Hillsboro, OR, 1:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

December 28

Albertsons, 7500 SW Baseline, Hillsboro, OR, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Fire Station, 1919 Ash St., Forest Grove, OR, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Coastal Farm Store, 1900 McLoughlin Blvd SE, Oregon City, OR, 10:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Newberg Church of Christ, 2503 Haworth Ave., Newberg, OR, 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Bethany Baptist Church, 4545 NW Kaiser Rd., Portland, OR, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

December 29

Canby Police Dept., 175 NW 3rd Ave, Canby, OR, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Uptown NW Collection, 2240 NW Lovejoy St., Portland, OR, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sherwood United Methodist Church, 22280 SW Washington St, Sherwood, OR, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Beaverton Hoop YMCA, 9685 SW Harvest Court, Beaverton, OR, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

December 30

Christ the King Lutheran Church, 11305 SW Bull Mountain Rd., Tigard, OR, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Beaverton Masonic Lodge, 4690 SW Watson Ave., Beaverton, OR, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Wilsonville Library, 8200 SW Wilsonville Rd, Wilsonville, OR, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Sandy Community Center, 38348 Pioneer Blvd, Sandy, OR, 11:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

December 31

Portland Blood Donation Center, 3131 N Vancouver Ave., Portland, OR, 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

St. Joseph the Worker, 2310 SE 148th Ave., Portland, OR, 8:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Lloyd Center Mall, 2201 Lloyd Center, Portland, OR, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

*Oregon and Washington still require face masks be worn at all blood drives and donation sites.

