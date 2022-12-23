Roads ice over as winter storm hits Oregon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation said multiple highways including Interstate 5 were closed Thursday night as a winter storm brings freezing rain and ice to western Oregon.

RELATED: Map: Track the de-icing trucks in Portland

At about 8 p.m., ODOT recommended drivers stay off highways if possible, and did not have an estimate for when current closed roads would open:

Northbound I-5 is completely closed at milepost 18 in Clark County.

Interstate 5 is closed at milepost 200 north of Eugene due to multiple vehicles sliding in freezing rain.

U.S. 30 is closed at the landslide location between Astoria and Clatskanie due to freezing rain.

OR 22 is closed east of Lyons due to multiple vehicle crashes in freezing rain.

There are crashes on US 20 east of Newport and OR 126 east of Florence.

Travelers can check TripCheck for the latest road conditions updates

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.