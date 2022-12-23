Roads ice over as winter storm hits Oregon
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:11 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation said multiple highways including Interstate 5 were closed Thursday night as a winter storm brings freezing rain and ice to western Oregon.
RELATED: Map: Track the de-icing trucks in Portland
At about 8 p.m., ODOT recommended drivers stay off highways if possible, and did not have an estimate for when current closed roads would open:
- Northbound I-5 is completely closed at milepost 18 in Clark County.
- Interstate 5 is closed at milepost 200 north of Eugene due to multiple vehicles sliding in freezing rain.
- U.S. 30 is closed at the landslide location between Astoria and Clatskanie due to freezing rain.
- OR 22 is closed east of Lyons due to multiple vehicle crashes in freezing rain.
- There are crashes on US 20 east of Newport and OR 126 east of Florence.
Travelers can check TripCheck for the latest road conditions updates
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.