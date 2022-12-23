Severe weather shuts I-84 from Troutdale to Hood River

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) – Just before 9 p.m. Thursday, ODOT shut down I-84 in both directions from Hood River to Troutdale due to hazardous conditions caused with by winter weather.

ODOT says a combination of ice and high wind lead to this decision, with the interstate remaining closed from exits 17 to 74 until conditions improve.

Restaurant owner Saul Pompello says despite the weather, they’ll stay open as they have in past years.

“I decide always, doesn’t matter the weather, I open. Three years ago we have another big storm, all the truck drivers are stuck and we deliver to them,” Pompello says.

Up the road, Multnomah County has opened the Reynolds High School gym as a severe weather shelter.

Several shelters, including Reynolds H.S., will remain open through Saturday, providing food clothing, resources and shelter from the cold.

