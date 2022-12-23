Weather impacts Vancouver C-TRAN services
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:48 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
VANCOUVER, WASH. (KPTV) - Winter weather has impacted C-TRAN’s routes and services Friday morning.
- The Vine is being served by 40-foot buses. Passengers should board at the designated location adjacent to each station. Turtle Place station is closed.
- Routes 2, 6, 9, 19, 30, 31, 32 and 47 are on snow route.
- Route 92 is not currently serving Addy Loop in Washougal.
- Route 105/105X is not currently serving Salmon Creek Park & Ride. Trips will start from 99th Street Transit Center.
- Route 190 is suspended.
- The Current is suspended in Camas/Washougal, Ridgefield/La Center, and Salmon Creek/WSU Vancouver. The Current is operating in Rose Village and the Port of Vancouver.
For more information and updates, visit C-TRAN’s website.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.