Weather impacts Vancouver C-TRAN services

C-TRAN logo
C-TRAN logo(Wikipedia)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:48 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, WASH. (KPTV) - Winter weather has impacted C-TRAN’s routes and services Friday morning.

  • The Vine is being served by 40-foot buses. Passengers should board at the designated location adjacent to each station. Turtle Place station is closed.
  • Routes 2, 6, 9, 19, 30, 31, 32 and 47 are on snow route.
  • Route 92 is not currently serving Addy Loop in Washougal.
  • Route 105/105X is not currently serving Salmon Creek Park & Ride. Trips will start from 99th Street Transit Center.
  • Route 190 is suspended.
  • The Current is suspended in Camas/Washougal, Ridgefield/La Center, and Salmon Creek/WSU Vancouver. The Current is operating in Rose Village and the Port of Vancouver.

For more information and updates, visit C-TRAN’s website.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fire in three-story home in Pearl District
3 overnight fires burn in sub-freezing windy conditions
People in Salem-Keizer experiencing sub-freezing temps and icy roads, some lost power for hours.
People in Salem-Keizer experiencing sub-freezing temps and icy roads, some lost power for hours
People in Salem-Keizer experiencing sub-freezing temps and icy roads, some lost power for hours
Crews dealing with fallen power lines on Powell Boulevard.
Crews dealing with fallen power lines on Powell Boulevard