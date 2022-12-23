Weather impacts Vancouver C-TRAN services

VANCOUVER, WASH. (KPTV) - Winter weather has impacted C-TRAN’s routes and services Friday morning.

The Vine is being served by 40-foot buses. Passengers should board at the designated location adjacent to each station. Turtle Place station is closed.

Routes 2, 6, 9, 19, 30, 31, 32 and 47 are on snow route.

Route 92 is not currently serving Addy Loop in Washougal.

Route 105/105X is not currently serving Salmon Creek Park & Ride. Trips will start from 99th Street Transit Center.

Route 190 is suspended.