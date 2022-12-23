Winter weather causing headaches at Portland International Airport.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Winter weather in the Pacific Northwest and around the country is canceling flights and delaying dozens more.

As of mid-afternoon Thursday, Portland International Airport saw more than 24 arriving flights canceled and another two dozen were delayed. When it comes to planes leaving PDX, 17 were delayed and seven were canceled. The bulk of the cancelations was due to winter weather hitting different parts of the country. Debbie Accomazzo flew into Portland from Phoenix and said she’s grateful she arrived before the ice storm.

“Sometimes the universe works in your favor when you’re flying out of town and today it definitely did,” Accomazzo said. “I think everyone has been in a good mood. I’ve seen some reindeer ears and some Santa hats and so I got lucky today and my bad showed up, even better.”

Jeremy Welch and his family were flying out Thursday to see relatives in New York. He was able to change his flight from Friday to get out of town before the winter weather moves in. He said changing his flight was difficult but the work was worth seeing his Dad for the first time since the start of the Pandemic.

“This is very important because we haven’t been to New York to see my side of the family in a very long time,” Welch said. “So we’re happy.”

Down at Union Station, rail passengers avoided the headaches at the airport and on the roads. Amtrak trains were on time, even with the winter weather. Ladonna England is taking the train to California and she’s grateful she doesn’t have to worry about getting down south.

“It’ll be very easy, no problems, no worries, just sit back and relax and enjoy the ride,” England said.

PDX expects Friday to be the busiest travel day of the week with 52,000 people expected to fly in and out of the airport. Officials said they will continue to use anti-icer to keep the runways clear of ice. They want to remind the public that it’s up to the airlines to determine if it’s safe for planes to take off, not the airport. If you do have to travel, officials urge you to give yourself plenty of time to get to the airport as the weather changes.

