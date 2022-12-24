2 arrested for mail theft, damaging community mailbox in Happy Valley

HAPPY VALLEY Ore. (KPTV) - Two Portland men were arrested on Dec. 16 in Happy Valley and charged with U.S. Mail theft, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday.

Just before 1 a.m. on Dec. 16, police responded to Cannady Elementary School at 18031 Southeast Vogel Road after a caller reported hearing someone banging on a metal box behind the school and said they saw flashlights.

Police said they found two men breaking into a large metal community mailbox that was lying on the ground. The suspects were using a sledgehammer, hammers, pry tools and screwdrivers, police said.

“Several pieces of stolen mail were located in a nearby vehicle associated with the suspects,” police said.

A U.S. Postal Inspector was called to the scene to collect evidence and interview the suspects who were identified as 42-year-old Jeffrey John Daniel and 40-year-old Justin Raymond Ramsey, both of Portland.

The suspects were booked into Clackamas County Jail, and along with mail theft, they were charged with criminal mischief and having burglary tools. Ramsey was also charged with driving with a suspended license.

Police asked anyone with information about “additional criminal activity” by Daniel or Ramsey to contact the sheriff’s office at 503-723-4949 or with this online form. Please reference CCSO case number 22-028135.

