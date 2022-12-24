Drivers stuck in the Gorge as I-84 shuts down in both directions

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - Our First Alert Weather Day coverage also included a look at major road closures still in place in the Gorge.

ODOT decided to keep I-84 closed in both directions between Troutdale and Hood River on Friday because of dangerous driving conditions.

Truck drivers from all across the country were hoping to pass through the Columbia River Gorge by Christmas, but right now, that’s not possible.

“Seems like I’ll be here through the weekend without another load to get out of here,” Thomas Smith, a truck driver, said.

ODOT said I-84 is shut down in that stretch because snow, ice, and high winds are creating extremely dangerous road conditions.

“I had seven drops out here,” Agatino Amoroso, a truck driver, said. “It was pretty scary for a new driver. I’ve only been driving for eight months. I’ve retired.”

Driving east on I-84 to Troutdale, we saw trucks that couldn’t even make it off the highway and were just pulled over on the shoulder.

“The conditions were bad. On my way here, there was a truck on the ramp at a jack-knife,” Smith said.

Those people who were able to make it to a truck stop safely said they’re planning to hunker down.

“Got some food, I go back to my truck now, watch a little TV,” Amoroso said.

“I have a PlayStation in my truck, so between that and talking on the phone with relatives and loved ones back home, the time can pass quick,” Smith said.

We also spoke with some families who said they may have no choice but to change their holiday plans.

“We’re going to Idaho for Christmas, but we don’t know if we can make it since all the roads are closed,” Noelani, who is traveling with family, said.

As for the truck drivers who are still stuck, for now, they said they’d rather be safe, than sorry.

“It is an adventure, and cold,” Amoroso said. “I’m not going to jeopardize my life or anybody else’s.”

ODOT said there’s no timeline for re-opening the interstate right now, but that it will happen as soon as it’s safe to do so. They also urge everyone to delay traveling on the roads until the storm is over.

