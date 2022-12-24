Gresham residents deal with ice, fallen trees as winter storm persists

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – While people deal with icy roads in the Portland metro, some Gresham residents started making their way out onto the road Friday night.

While the roads were being traveled, the amount of people was far down from what you’d see on a typical Friday night. Instead, many seemed to be staying home, dealing with snapped trees and branches.

Gresham residents speaking with FOX 12 said a large tree fell near their home, just before 5 this morning. While the tree landed in the road, only destroying a fence, the homeowners say they’re grateful it wasn’t as bad as it could have been.

