I-84 through the Gorge remains closed Saturday due to winter storm

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The gateway to the Gorge remains shut down Saturday. I-84 is closed between Troutdale and Hood River because of the severe winter weather.

According to ODOT, the area’s ice and strong winds were making driving conditions hazardous, and I-84 will remain blocked from exits 18 through 64 until things got better. The is no estimated reopening time.

A slow thaw started on this Christmas Eve in the valley as temperatures have climbed above freezing around Salem, Eugene and Portland. But the Gorge is expected to take much longer to reach above freezing.

There’s also a chance of another 1/2″ of ice in the area on Saturday, compounding issues.

Part of I-84 is also closed between Pendleton and the Idaho border.

