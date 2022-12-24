Landslide partially blocks Hwy 18

LINCOLN COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A landslide partially blocked Oregon Highway 18 on Saturday morning, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

At about 9 a.m., ODOT announced that all eastbound lanes of Hwy 18 were blocked at milepost 1, just off Highway 101.

Later on Saturday, ODOT said the road was open, but warned drivers to watch for flaggers who will be directing traffic around the fallen earth and rock at all hours of the day, “until a rock scaler can clear overhanging rock.”

