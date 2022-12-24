Mail carrier shot, injured in Milwaukie

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - A U.S. Mail carrier was shot in the leg on Saturday afternoon, according to the Milwaukie Police Department.

Just after 12:30 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired on Southeast 37th Avenue near Southeast Harvey Street.

Police said they found a mail carrier wearing their USPS uniform who had been shot in the upper leg by someone using a small caliber gun.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police described the suspect:

A white man of unknown age wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Driving a white Chevy or Ford cargo van.

Police searched the area but did not find any suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Milwaukie Police Department at 503-786-7500. Case number 22-9355.

