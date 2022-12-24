Nearly 300 flights canceled at PDX in past 24 hours

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On one of the busiest days of the year at PDX, many flights have been canceled or delayed.

According to the flight tracking website, Flight Aware, as of 10:50 a.m. Friday, 287 flights have been canceled in the past 24 hours at Portland’s airport. Additionally, departure delays are more than an hour on average and arrival delays are about 51 minutes on average.

Airport officials tell FOX 12 that crews have been treating runways with anti-icer all night and all Friday morning to keep air traffic flowing.

But, ultimately it’s the pilot who makes the final call on whether to push back from the gate.

In its holiday travel forecast, PDX expected about 52,000 people to fly through the airport on Friday.

This Friday and next Friday are supposed to be the busiest days of the holiday travel season.

