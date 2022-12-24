Nearly 300 flights canceled at PDX in past 24 hours

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:56 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On one of the busiest days of the year at PDX, many flights have been canceled or delayed.

According to the flight tracking website, Flight Aware, as of 10:50 a.m. Friday, 287 flights have been canceled in the past 24 hours at Portland’s airport. Additionally, departure delays are more than an hour on average and arrival delays are about 51 minutes on average.

Airport officials tell FOX 12 that crews have been treating runways with anti-icer all night and all Friday morning to keep air traffic flowing.

But, ultimately it’s the pilot who makes the final call on whether to push back from the gate.

In its holiday travel forecast, PDX expected about 52,000 people to fly through the airport on Friday.

This Friday and next Friday are supposed to be the busiest days of the holiday travel season.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

PDX Christmas holiday woes
Nearly 300 flights canceled at PDX in past 24 hours
FILE
Tribe in Oregon to get $24M to replace faulty water facility
Erica Zelfand, a trainer and physician, describes to the students the different phases of a...
Have a safe trip: Oregon trains magic mushroom facilitators
Man in Oregon gun store on Nov. 17, 2022
State argues part of Oregon gun measure should take effect