Powell Butte Nature Park murder suspect arrested in Southern Oregon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says the man suspected of killing his girlfriend and leaving her body in Powell Butte Nature Park in early December has been taken into custody in Southern Oregon.

The body of 27-year-old Kathryn Muhlbach was found on the afternoon of Dec. 9. Portland police later identified her boyfriend, 43-year-old Jose Antonio Caraballo, as the suspect in Muhlbach’s murder.

Kathryn Muhlbach (Portland Police Bureau)

A nationwide arrest warrant for second-degree murder (domestic violence) was issued for Caraballo in the days following.

At the time of the search, investigators noted Caraballo was known to have associates in Oregon, California and Mexico. However, on Dec. 23, Caraballo was taken into custody in Southern Oregon before being booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Caraballo will later be transferred to Multnomah County.

