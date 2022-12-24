TriMet gives update as schedules face weather-related delays

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:27 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – TriMet is warning riders with freezing temperatures expected to continue through Friday night, Portlanders should delay travel as long as possible.

While encouraging riders to wait to travel, TriMet crews are still working to restore a large portion of service. As of 8 p.m. Friday, two stretches of MAX lines are down, with riders being accommodated by shuttles:

  • MAX Blue Line, between Willow Creek/SW 185th Ave Transit Center and Hatfield Government Center
  • MAX Red Line, between Gateway Transit Center and Portland International Airport

TriMet bus service also remains limited to primary routes with “Frequent Service” only. These include:

FX2, 4, 6, 8, 9, 12, 14, 15, 20, 33, 54, 56, 57, 72, 73, 75 and 76.

Buses remain traveling no faster than 25 miles per hour with heavy-duty chains.

TriMet plans to run MAX trains equipped with “ice cutters” overnight Friday to help reduce any new ice build-up.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police have issued a nationwide arrest warrant for Jose Antonio Caraballo.
Powell Butte Nature Park murder suspect arrested in Southern Oregon
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, looks to drive to the rim as Portland Trail Blazers...
Murray, Jokic lead Nuggets to 120-107 win over Trail Blazers
2 trees fall on 2 cars, Portland family say 3rd about to fall
‘2 trees, 2 cars,’ Portland family say 3rd about to fall
I-84 remains closed on second day of winter storm.
Drivers stuck in the Gorge as I-84 shuts down in both directions