TriMet gives update as schedules face weather-related delays

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – TriMet is warning riders with freezing temperatures expected to continue through Friday night, Portlanders should delay travel as long as possible.

While encouraging riders to wait to travel, TriMet crews are still working to restore a large portion of service. As of 8 p.m. Friday, two stretches of MAX lines are down, with riders being accommodated by shuttles:

MAX Blue Line , between Willow Creek/SW 185th Ave Transit Center and Hatfield Government Center

MAX Red Line, between Gateway Transit Center and Portland International Airport

TriMet bus service also remains limited to primary routes with “Frequent Service” only. These include:

FX2, 4, 6, 8, 9, 12, 14, 15, 20, 33, 54, 56, 57, 72, 73, 75 and 76.

Buses remain traveling no faster than 25 miles per hour with heavy-duty chains.

TriMet plans to run MAX trains equipped with “ice cutters” overnight Friday to help reduce any new ice build-up.

