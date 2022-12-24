Workers braving the cold for work in downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – While Friday’s sub-freezing temperatures had most people staying indoors, downtown Portland’s streets were also empty for the most part. However, some had to venture out for one reason or another,

As city crews worked to clear snow and ice from the streets, Andres Layna worked on the sidewalks.

Layna owns his own business doing maintenance and on Friday, his clients had him shoveling the sidewalks around downtown businesses.

“You know what, I don’t mind it because if you’re doing this you don’t get cold,” Layna said.

Layna started work at 9 a.m Friday and by 5 p.m., was still going strong.

“I’d rather work in the cold than be in the heat,” Layna said.

Streets were empty and many restaurants were closed but some, such as Thai Noodle in the Cedar Mill area stayed open.

“People have no place to go so we are around here,” said Ram Roonsiri of Thai Noodle.

Roonsiri said because the businesses has been in the neighborhood for a long time, they felt it was right to open and be there for their regulars, even with their own weather concerns.

“Lots of delivery because they can’t drive,” Roonsiri said.

Rick Walters drove to Thai Noodle himself. Although he’d rather be home, his last-minute Christmas shopping needed to get done.

“I’ll be honest I was a little worried,” Walters said. “Everybody should be careful and still cautious just cause it doesn’t seem slippery all it takes is one little thing to go wrong.”

