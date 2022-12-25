Keizer man arrested for West Salem arson, caused $100k damage

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 30-year-old Keizer man was arrested at his home Saturday and charged with arson in connection with a Dec. 12 fire in Salem, according to the Salem Police Department.

Police said the fire had been reported at about 5:30 a.m. at the 100 block of Wallace Road Northwest.

FOX 12 spoke with the owner of the damaged business last week.

Police said the fire had been set inside a locked, fenced area and caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.

The arson investigation led detectives to Evan Lee Webber, police said. Webber was arrested at his without incident and booked into the Polk County Jail. He is charged with arson and criminal mischief.

Webber’s arraignment is pending at this date.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.