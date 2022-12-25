No refreeze for areas outside of Gorge

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Santa is giving us an early Christmas present by thawing things out for us across most of the metro area. Temperatures finally climbed above freezing at PDX this afternoon, and we won’t have to worry about things refreezing overnight outside of the Gorge. Roads are wet or slushy, and should be in even better shape tomorrow. Some areas in the south and west metro topped out in the mid 40s today. Areas at higher elevations experienced 40-degree temperatures, too, including the ski resorts! East metro did get some freezing rain this morning through about midday until temperatures finally climbed to about freezing.

Areas east of Troutdale will still be frozen tonight and part of (if not all of) tomorrow. That is why we still have a First Alert Weather Day for the Gorge tomorrow. Slow thawing will happen starting at the west end, with temperatures expected to reach freezing or a hair warmer tomorrow. The thing that might slow down the thawing even more is a slight strengthening of the east wind.

We will see even warmer temperatures in the Portland area tomorrow, with most of us in the mid 40s. Plan on early rain and then mostly cloudy skies until Christmas night, when we may get another couple light showers.

Monday and beyond everybody is in the clear! Next week features warmer temperatures and lots of rain. Our high temperatures could climb into the 50s midweek!

Merry Christmas!

