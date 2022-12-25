Portland among ‘2022′s Best Cities for Christmas’

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - What cities spring to mind when you think of Christmas? ... New York, Chicago, maybe? Usually, Portland isn’t among them. But this year the Rose City has been named among the best cities for Christmas, according to the results of a new study by WalletHub.

The personal finance website ranked U.S. cities this year using 32 factors such as traditions, shopping, affordability, observance of the holiday, and generosity. Portland came in 14th place.

Here’s how Stumptown stacked up against the competition. We’ll reveal the top Christmas cities in the country at the bottom of this article.

1st Place – Christmas Tree Farms per capita. Portland tied with Seattle in this category.

5th Place – Gift shops per capita

5th Place – Toy stores & hobby shops per capita

11th Place – Most caring/generous city. This was based on a previous study that looked at how communities care for the homeless, care for the community and care in the workplace.

Our PNW neighbors to the north in Seattle came in first place as the best city for Christmas in the U.S.

The top 10 best Cities for Christmas, according to the study are:

Seattle Atlanta Las Vegas Pittsburgh Orlando St. Louis Honolulu Cincinnati New York Washington DC

