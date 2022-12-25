Shooting on Christmas morning in rural Grande Ronde leads to police chase, suspect in custody

FILE: Yamhill County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle
FILE: Yamhill County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle(Yamhill County)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 10:48 AM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RONDE Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is on police’s “Naughty List” after a shooting and a chase that triggered a shelter-in-place in rural Grande Ronde on Christmas morning.

A spokesperson for the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened in Polk County. The suspect then ran on foot and was reportedly chased by deputies before they were taken into custody in Willamina by Yamhill County deputies.

Yamhill County issued a shelter in place for people living in the area during the chase. Deputies received help from the Hillsboro Police Department with a tracking K9 and the shelter in place alert was lifted after the suspect was in custody.

Spokesperson for the Yamhill Sheriff, Captain Sam Elliott couldn’t provide further details about the status of the victim or what led to the shooting, as the Grand Ronde Tribal Police Department was officially in charge of the investigation.

FOX 12 has reached out to learn more details and this story will be updated as more information enters the newsroom.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE: Portland mall ice skating
Portland among ‘2022′s Best Cities for Christmas’
Wx Blog
Christmas Day thaw; good travel conditions in most of region today
I-84 opens after ice storm between Troutdale, Hood River
I-84 opens after ice storm between Troutdale, Hood River
Security camara footage of the fire shared with FOX 12 by Lighthouse Home Loans on Wallace Road...
Keizer man arrested for West Salem arson, caused $100k damage