Shooting on Christmas morning in rural Grande Ronde leads to police chase, suspect in custody

GRAND RONDE Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is on police’s “Naughty List” after a shooting and a chase that triggered a shelter-in-place in rural Grande Ronde on Christmas morning.

A spokesperson for the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened in Polk County. The suspect then ran on foot and was reportedly chased by deputies before they were taken into custody in Willamina by Yamhill County deputies.

Yamhill County issued a shelter in place for people living in the area during the chase. Deputies received help from the Hillsboro Police Department with a tracking K9 and the shelter in place alert was lifted after the suspect was in custody.

Spokesperson for the Yamhill Sheriff, Captain Sam Elliott couldn’t provide further details about the status of the victim or what led to the shooting, as the Grand Ronde Tribal Police Department was officially in charge of the investigation.

