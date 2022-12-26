3 Tacoma substations vandalized Christmas morning, 14k customers impacted, police say

FILE - substation stock photo
FILE - substation stock photo(Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 5:28 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERCE COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Three power substations in Pierce County, Wash. were vandalized early Christmas morning, impacting about 14,000 customers, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a Tacoma Public Utilities substation at 22312 46th Avenue East after the report of a burglary there. They found someone had broken through the security fence and vandalized the equipment, causing a local power outage, police said. Nothing had been taken from the facility.

Soon after, a second TPU substation burglary was reported at 8820 224th Street East. Police again said they found nothing taken from the place, but someone had broken into the site and damaged equipment.

At 11:30 a.m., Puget Sound Energy reported that they also had a power outage at 2:30 that morning. Again, someone had broken through the fence and damaged equipment.

Police said they are still investigating and do not have any suspects in custody.

“It is unknown if there are any motives or if this was a coordinated attack on the power systems,” police said.

