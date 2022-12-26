‘I just want to see my son’: Christmas thaw coming slowly to gorge

CASCADE LOCKS Ore. (KPTV) - It has been cold the past couple of days, and later Sunday evening could follow suit, as an ice storm warning is in effect for some in northwest Oregon.

Josh Baker and Denise Emmerling-Baker of Cascade Locks, said they’ve already been bound to their house for the last few days.

“We’ve been home and have watched some movies,” Josh Baker said. “Luckily, our power never went out, but we know of some folks who did lose their power.”

Josh Baker said the highway he uses to get to work was closed on Friday, but as a volunteer firefighter, he’s always on standby to help if needed.

Emmerling-Baker said, “I’m lucky that he’s smart and strong and goes to defrost the car, and he even drove a neighbor to a Christmas dinner today.”

The couple says a white Christmas is usually okay, but the snowfall mixed with the cold is a bit much.

“It’s a little bit crunchy,” Josh Baker said, stomping in the snow.

“The white Christmas comes with patience and flexibility,” Emmerling-Baker added.

Patience they unfortunately have had to extend to their son, who has been unable to drive up to see them.

“I just want to see my son,” Emmerling-Baker said. “That’s the hardest part for me.”

However, she said the flame of the holiday spirit isn’t so easily extinguished.

“It’s okay,” Emmerling-Baker said. “Presents are still there. We’ll make the cinnamon rolls tomorrow.”

