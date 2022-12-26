KPTV’s top local stories of 2022

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - These were the most popular (non-weather related) stories on KPTV.com in 2022.

No. 20: Portland restaurant owner ditches the city for the suburbs

No. 19: 200-year-old tree explodes because of Oregon heat wave, expert says

No. 18: Portland family living in fear after attempted home invasion

No. 17: Portland woman seeks justice after unprovoked killing of husband

No. 16: FOX 12 Investigation: Portland towing company sold stolen car

No. 15: Bar patrons beatdown armed robber in Portland, suspect in hospital

No. 14: Portland man running across the county, likely to succumb to his injuries, family says

No. 13: Gov. Brown forgives unpaid traffic tickets in Oregon

No. 12: WATCH: Giant Pacific Octopus caught off Oregon coast

No. 11: More businesses announce they’re leaving downtown Portland

No. 10: Portland mom grieves after her children were killed in crash on Hwy 1

No. 9: Short-lived amusement park on Oregon coast subject of documentary

No. 8: Portland area Target employee shares frustrations, dangers of working in crime-ridden store

No. 7: Paycheck deductions for Oregon paid leave start in January

No. 6: Oregon 6-month-old found 89 days after being reported missing

No. 5: Man suspected of multi-state robbery spree arrested in SE Oregon

No. 4: LIV Golf heads to Oregon, where local officials aren’t happy

No. 3: Semi drives miles through Portland splashing red dye on other vehicles, road

No. 2: Gresham homeowner frustrated after holding ‘squatters’ at gunpoint at his vacant home

No. 1: Jack Black visits Oregon lake over the weekend

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.