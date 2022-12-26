‘People look after each other here’: Town rallies around 8-year-old with rare cancer

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) – A Georgia community has come together to support a young cancer patient and her family.

On Oct. 7, 8-year-old Rhealynn Mills, who also goes by Rhea, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma cancer, which is a bone cancer that begins in the cells that form bones.

Trey Mills, Rhea’s father, said it marked the beginning of what would be a heartbreaking journey for the family.

“I remember standing there, sitting there on the bed waiting for her to come back and looking down that hallway,” he said. “I was like, ‘I don’t like this feeling.’”

In April, Rhea was out playing softball when another player fell on top of her.

The Mills family learned in June that she would need a screw placed to help heal a fracture she suffered. Two weeks later, things would take a turn for the worst.

Rhea’s parents said they noticed she couldn’t use her right leg in July. After many X-rays and MRIs, Rhea was diagnosed with cancer.

In November, Rhea’s right leg was amputated to remove a tumor that had formed.

Rhea’s older brother, Kale Mills, said he was devastated when his parents told him the news.

“It was heartbreaking,” he said. “I just … seeing her in the hospital bed. Sitting there, and I’m just … I’m thinking why her? How did this happen?”

Shortly after Rhea received her diagnosis, the Thomas County community began to come out and support her in droves. Her former teacher, Laurie Young, amongst others, helped put together a softball tournament to help raise money for her treatment. They raised more than $30,000 in just three days.

“This community has just rallied around her and is just such a village,” Young said.

Shirts, jerseys, yard signs and more have been sold around the area in support of Rhea.

“I’m really happy when I go down the road and see the yard signs,” Rhea said.

People living in the community said it’s just the “Thomasville” thing to do.

Forest Horne, the director of softball at FSA, said the support is just part of the culture of the community.

“It’s a close-knit community. People look after each other here,” he said. “It’s just part of our culture.”

The Mills family said they are overjoyed with the outpouring of prayers and support, adding that many even find motivation from little Rhea.

“They have a fight in them now just seeing Rhealynn so it’s nice to know that we can kind of give back through her,” Rhea’s mother, Rhevana Mills, said.

